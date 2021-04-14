Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

