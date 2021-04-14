Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $59.83

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.83, but opened at $61.82. Yandex shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 37,142 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.