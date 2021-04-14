Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,627 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,573% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yandex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

YNDX stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.