Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on YARIY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

