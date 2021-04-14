Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

