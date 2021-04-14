YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of YETI worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,897,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.