Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $150,800.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 500,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

