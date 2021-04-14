YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Reaches $0.0012

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 37% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $110,912.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.00630032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00036864 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

