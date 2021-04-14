YOU COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $972,250.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $972,250.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

