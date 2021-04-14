YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

