Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.28. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

