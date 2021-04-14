Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.59). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,969. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

