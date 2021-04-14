Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,447. The company has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a P/E ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 347.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

