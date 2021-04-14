Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 2,189,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,417. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

