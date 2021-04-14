Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $787.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the lowest is $762.10 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,177. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

