Zacks: Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $221.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.15 million to $256.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $997.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 61.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 5.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 388,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

