Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 175,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,794. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

