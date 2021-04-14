Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 211,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.