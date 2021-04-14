Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.71 Million

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report sales of $213.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $904.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $907.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.20 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $990.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 9,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 573,375 shares of company stock worth $27,099,629 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

