Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $78.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.46 million and the highest is $87.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $310.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

