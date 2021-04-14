Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $260.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,785. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

