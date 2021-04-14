Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.58. Comerica reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. Comerica has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.