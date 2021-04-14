Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,732,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,274. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

