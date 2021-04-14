Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post $5.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,334.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $25.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.24 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.