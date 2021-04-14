Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,359. The company has a market cap of $589.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.