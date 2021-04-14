Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.