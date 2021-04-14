Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $10.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

