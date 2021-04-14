Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,190. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $555.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

