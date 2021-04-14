Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 376,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,434. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

