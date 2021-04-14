Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. BioVie has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.11% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

