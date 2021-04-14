Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,374. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

