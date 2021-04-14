Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $30.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $117.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SMBK stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $321.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.