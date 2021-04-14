Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,910. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

