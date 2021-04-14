Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 237.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

