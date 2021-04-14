Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Zano has a market cap of $17.52 million and $125,102.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,210.80 or 1.00099847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.71 or 0.00485702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00328423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.03 or 0.00769672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00121447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003749 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,625,699 coins and its circulating supply is 10,596,199 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

