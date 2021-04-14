Zap Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Zap has a market cap of $49.28 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

