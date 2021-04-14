Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,557.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.22 or 0.03702452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.00423222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $812.26 or 0.01258187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00507363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00471145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.91 or 0.00356132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00033873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

