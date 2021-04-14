Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. 484,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.