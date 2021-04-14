Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.