ZENZO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,187.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ZENZO has a market cap of $2.29 million and $9,187.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00361317 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010515 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003051 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

