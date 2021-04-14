ZENZO Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $3,903.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00060466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00062479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00351285 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003036 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.