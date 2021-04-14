Zero (ZER) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $55,952.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00361647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00184943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00131149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,881,161 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.