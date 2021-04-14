Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $130,624.70 and approximately $5,993.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $814.01 or 0.01300361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00523002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,855,034 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.