ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $380,850.64 and $340.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036774 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

