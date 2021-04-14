Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 150.4% in March

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,556,600 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 15th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ZHAOF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.