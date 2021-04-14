Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 150.4% in March

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,556,600 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 15th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ZHAOF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.41.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
