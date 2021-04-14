Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. 23,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,693. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.