ZINC (ZINC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $166,053.58 and approximately $812.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.