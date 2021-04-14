ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $629.90 million and $47.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

