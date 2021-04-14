Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. 3,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.