ZPER Trading Up 661.6% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. ZPER has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $233.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 661.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00065604 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

